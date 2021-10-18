Netone Reviews Bundle Tarriffs





ZImbabwe’s second largest mobile network operator NetOne is reviewing its bundle tarrifs, Technomag has learnt.



Netone confirmed the impending tarriff review in a post on twitter.



“Please be advised that we are reviewing our bundle tarriffs with effect from 19 October 2021,” read the post.



The tarriffs hike have been attributed to to inflation which accelerated last year and a weakening local currency which has seen most companies reviewing their pricing structures to match the economic environment.