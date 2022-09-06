NetOne Proffers Digital Solutions During ZAS

Zimbabwe’s Telecommunications giant NetOne at a recent 112th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) held from the 29th August to the 3rd September proferred digital solutions as a way to curb economic challenges in face of the recent onslaught on business and livelihoods by the deadly Covid19 pandemic.

Speaking to TechnoMag, NetOne Head of Marketing and PR Ms Roselyn Chisveto reminded those visiting the NetOne Stand of the digital array of Products they were showcasing during live performances by different celebraties as Dj KVG amongst other notable enthusiasts.

Ms. Chisveto explained to TechnoMag that their products introduced during the year are the game in town and these include, ” Innovations and Value Added Services in Media and Entertainment Services – OneGaming & Rumbidzo/ Khulekani.”

Due to covid-19 entertainment was completely banned. As an answer to this NetOne introduced OneGaming an – online gaming platform that offers more than 5000 HTTML games. These also offer an incentive where you play to win actual money making it more spectacular than the other gaming platforms.

Newly released Rumbidzo/Khulekani Application saw NetOne host a breakfast dialogue meeting engagement with Local Gospel Artists and gospel preachers which TechnoMag exclusively covered.

NetOne also introduced E-Learning Dzidzo Platform to cater for students who cannot afford data with the advent of hyperinflation rate. Also Covid 19 brought the new normal with students need for online learning increased.

Chisveto added that, “NetOne launched the Dzidzo bundle which gives you Zero-rated access to the student’s university portal and affordable data for their day-to-day needs. This is benefiting more than 15,000 tertiary students across all universities, both private and government.”

Also brought on the fora and in sync with the Agricultural show, is the “Smart Agriculture- Hurudza-Umlimi Omkhulu which according to Chisveto “Provides Agricultural Information for both crops and livestock, that can aid in the profitability of the farmer. This enables any farmer to plan for their crops and livestock in time. He who fails to plan also plans to fail, but the Hurudza platform makes that history. To make it better, Hurudza-Umlimi Omkhulu provides market updates on the trending prices for products in the local market.”

“This means farmers can sell their products to the right market at the right price. Information is power, and NetOne is giving it to customers in the palm of their hands, through this platform. It’s easy to access by just dialling *140#

“NetOne hence also introduced Smart Health – OneHealth repositioning to be a digital solutions network, with Digital Health solution that can be accessed via USSD, making it available for anyone with a phone and a Simcard. This saw NetOne providing health tips, health-based loans, and Insurance at a very low cost, positioning the Telcos and contributing to the business achieving its mandate from the Ministry of ICT, to bridge the digital gap between the urban and marginalised areas.

The Agricultural show was the 112th since inception running under the theme, “Unequalled Business Opportunities, Accessibility, Accountability, Abundance.”