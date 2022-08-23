Breaking NewsBreakingNewsBusinessComputerCurrent NewsEntertainmentGeneral NewsLive Streaming NowLive Streaming Service In ZimbabweMobileMusicNewsTechTech ProfileTech-BusinessZimbabwe Tech StartupsZimbabwe Telecoms Sector

NetOne Offers Unlimited Content Uploads

ross moyo
State owned Telecommunications Operator NetOne has offered unlimited contents uploads to its subscribers.

This is in light of their recently introduced new Application called Rumbidzo/Khulekani. Addressing delegates at Holiday Inn Harare, NetOne’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) nicknamed after the biblical Prophet Isiah by his boss Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, said, “We are offering you what none of our competitors are offering!”

The Chief Commercial Officer used Power point to illustrate and ride home his point showing what other fellow competitors as Econet and Telecel have on the market and the niche only NetOne has managed to fill in the void.CCO Isiah Nyangari said, “We are the only ones who offer a total package of audio video and everything from sermons to music and much more!”

Speaking like a street preacher going up and down, Mr Nyangari proved to the audience made up of mainly gospel singers and gospel preachers that you can get your content on the app and enjoy these benefits.

Nyangari said through this new app, you will “Reach a wide audience.”
This app gives access to a wide audience of gospel lovers across Zimbabwe.

TechnoMag Unpacks NetOne's Rumbidzo/Khulekani

NetOne Boss Puts Strategy Into Action For Gospel Artists

