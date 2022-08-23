NetOne Offers Unlimited Content Uploads

State owned Telecommunications Operator NetOne has offered unlimited contents uploads to its subscribers.

This is in light of their recently introduced new Application called Rumbidzo/Khulekani. Addressing delegates at Holiday Inn Harare, NetOne’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) nicknamed after the biblical Prophet Isiah by his boss Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, said, “We are offering you what none of our competitors are offering!”

The Chief Commercial Officer used Power point to illustrate and ride home his point showing what other fellow competitors as Econet and Telecel have on the market and the niche only NetOne has managed to fill in the void.CCO Isiah Nyangari said, “We are the only ones who offer a total package of audio video and everything from sermons to music and much more!”

CCO Nyangari said, “Get started

Download Rumbidzo/Khulekani!Enjoy Unlimited Gospel Content With The One!”

Speaking like a street preacher going up and down, Mr Nyangari proved to the audience made up of mainly gospel singers and gospel preachers that you can get your content on the app and enjoy these benefits.

Nyangari said through this new app, you will “Reach a wide audience.”

This app gives access to a wide audience of gospel lovers across Zimbabwe.