NetOne Network Upgrade To Revolutionise Data, Voice Services

One of the country’s leading telecommunications providers NetOne Cellular Pvt Ltd, has updated its subscribers on the latest on-going network upgrade which they said is set to provide unparalleled service and is expected to be completed by December 30 2023.

The press release read, “NetOne Cellular Pvt Ltd is steadfast in its commitment to delivering top-tier services to customers in Zimbabwe and beyond. Upheld by our core values of accountability, agility, innovation, integrity and excellence we continuously strive to address everyday challenges faced by our customers with innovative solutions. ln line with this dedication, we are currently undergoing a substantial network upgrade aimed at consistently delivering exceptional service.”

The ongoing upgrade is expected to bring a new breath of life and revolutionise both data and voice services.

“The ongoing upgrade is poised to revolutionize our network infrastructure, resulting in a marked enhancement of both data and voice service for our esteemed customers. While we anticipate these improvements will significantly elevate the customer experience, we acknowledge that during this transition, intermittent service disruptions may occur,” read part of the statement.

It added, “Rest assured, our dedicated team of engineers is diligently ensuring a smooth and expedited transition for our all valued customers, the upgrade is expected to reach completion by December 30 2023, making a milestone in our commitment to providing unparalleled service”.