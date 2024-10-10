Netone ln Digital Transformation Drive :Unveils 5G Base Stations

In a leap towards modernizing Zimbabwe’s telecommunications infrastructure, Netone officially launched the country’s first 5G base stations in Harare.

This pivotal event marks the dawn of a new era, with the nation poised to embrace a future defined by high-speed connectivity and digital transformation.

The Launch was officiated by the Vice President, Kembo Mohadi.

Speaking at the launch, Vice President Mohadi highlighted the significance of this technological milestone, describing it as a “transformative leap forward” in Zimbabwe’s journey towards achieving Vision 2030.

“The innovations we are unveiling today have the potential to transform our nation entirely,” Mohadi said.

He emphasized that the introduction of 5G will enhance connectivity across the country, boost innovation, and ensure Zimbabwe remains competitive on the global stage.

Mohadi stressed that this breakthrough will propel the country towards smart cities, smart agriculture, advanced industries, and better education systems.

“This is more than just an upgrade in communications infrastructure,” he said.

“It symbolizes our commitment to a digital future.”

The Vice President also announced the rollout of 14 additional base station towers deployed by POTRAZ across seven provinces, primarily targeting rural and underserved regions.

This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure inclusive growth.

“We are ensuring that no one and no place is left behind,” Mohadi remarked.

With the 5G base stations now operational, Zimbabwe is positioning itself to capitalize on faster internet access, enhanced business capabilities, and broader connectivity.

“The future is digital, and together we can build the Zimbabwe envisioned in Vision 2030,” Mohadi concluded.

This launch not only strengthens Zimbabwe’s infrastructure but also sets the stage for greater digital innovation, ushering in an era of rapid development and transformation across all sectors.