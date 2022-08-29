NetOne Leaving No Albinos Behind NDSG1

Zimbabwe’s Telecommunications Operator NetOne has vowed not to leave anyone Behind especially the albino community when it comes to fulfilling governments mandate National Development Strategy (NDS1).NetOne partnered the albino pageant seeking to advocate for acceptance, recognition and inclusion of people with albinism in communities.

This timely pageant has been running for four years under led by its founder Brenda Mudzimu who also directs Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust pageant.

NetOne which is the main sponsor of the pageant, through its Group Chief Executive Officer GCEO has pledged to meet government’s NDS1 targets by its full support of the pageant and albino community.

NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer GCEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani said in a speech read and circulated on his behalf, making it categorically clear that supporting the albino community is part of NetOne’s NDSG1 responsibility,

“We would like to assure the community that NetOne seeks to partake this initiative to the various regions across the country as it is our mandate to ensure that we leave no place and no one behind NDSG1.”

­Zimbabwe’s next step towards Vision 2030 is the Five year National Development Strategy of 2021-2025 (NDS1). The NDS1 is the successor to the TSP and will be underpinned by 5 annual National Budgets. The NDS1 will contain strategies, programmes and projects aimed at eradicating poverty amongst many targets.

Albinism community in Zimbabwe Saturday night held its fourth edition of the Mr and Miss Albinism pageant in Harare to support those with this hereditary condition.