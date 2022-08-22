NetOne Launches Rumbidzo/Khulekani For Gospel Lovers

Zimbabwe Telecommunications Operator NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer GCEO (GCEO) Raphael Mushanawani has launched Rumbidzo/Khulekani, an unparalleled gospel application with “Endless Inspirational and Uplifting Content At Your Fingertips!”

Speaking to the country’s gospel artists at Holiday Inn Harare on Friday, Engineer Mushanawani said, “Rumbidzo/Khulekani is an app that allows you to enjoy music from local gospel artists and sermons from your favorite local preachers on the go!”

The Engineer and Group CEO said you can “Download for free” the application and enjoy its typical features only exclusive to NetOne subscribers.