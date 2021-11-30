NetOne Launches Local USD Remittance Service

One of the country’s leading mobile network service providers NetOne on Friday launched a US Dollar domestic remittance service dubbed OneMoney Remit.

The latest financial service runs on the company’s already existing mobile money service, OneMoney.

OneMoney Remit allows users to send and/or receive USD money instantly across the country, but not outside Zimbabwe.

Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Dr. Jenfan Muswere who was the guest of honour applauded NetOne for the ‘magnificent’ product and said it is complementing government efforts to be an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

Since the world is now going paperless, the digital OneMoney Remit will only allow one to use paper when collecting cash.

“Our goal is to drive a digital economy to improve the livelihoods of all Zimbabweans, regardless of location.

Towards achieving the same goal, today we compliment NetOne for answering the call through the provision of mobile financial services,” he said.

Unpacking the new product at the commissioning ceremony held in Harare, NetOne’s General Manager Mr. Learnmore Masunda praised the exquisite new service for avoiding queues and being affordable.

“You can now send and receive money across the country at affordable price.

The product is available in every corner of Zimbabwe.

OneMoney Remit allows you to send and/or receive USD anywhere, anytime. No queuing, just pick and/or drop,” he said.

He added that OneMoney Remit is safe and secure and does not have any extra charge when collecting.

Unlike other remittance service providers with charges ranging from 5% – 10%, NetOne’s product just charges 3% of the total amount sent.

Masunda also guaranteed customers of cash at any pickup point of their choice and the product can also be used on any type of phone.

NetOne is also on the course to break the digital divide between rural areas and cities as it is also commissioning above 300 base stations across the country to enhance connectivity.

The service provider has also answered the public’s call of better mobile money services as people were now complaining of the fluctuating rates and charges on some mobile money services.