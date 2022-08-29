NetOne Joins Zim Albino Charity Foundations Celebrate Mr and Miss Albinism

Zimbabwe Telco Operator, NetOne GCEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani joined Albino Charity foundations, Gvernment Officials,Corporate leaders, Mr and Miss Albinism representatives Saturday night to celebrate Mr and Miss Albinism Zimbabwe pageant.

In his widely circulated speech, read on his behalf, the NetOne boss welcomed everyone to have a stake in the livelihoods of the albino community.

“On behalf of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani not here present, it is with great pleasure that I stand before you today, as we celebrate Mr and Miss Albinism pageant show.”

Engineer Mushanawani showed the Telecommunications Giant’s desire to continue partnering with the albino community stating,

“As NetOne we are glad to join hands with all Albino Charity Foundations in Zimbabwe to celebrate and enjoy Mr and Miss Albinism pageant show under the hashtags #United in Making Our Voice heard and #Inclusion4equility.”