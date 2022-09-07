NetOne in Data Bundles Sharp Increase

Telecommunications service provider, NetOne has, with immediate effect, increased Internet data charges by 147%.

The new tariffs, which became effective 2 September will see the popular One-Fi 10 gigabyte (GB) monthly package which previously cost $10 200 now costing $26200.00.

The promotional data bundles which has not gone up for a long time has been received with an uproar by subscribers, who were paying only $10 000 RTGS for the popular monthly bundle.

Besides the sharp bundle increase Netone has terminated other bundle options which ranked from 8g, 15g and 25g in the past.

Economically hard pressed Zimbabweans have received the increase with so much awe as the buying power is depreciating due to a none performing economy.

The development is likely to push cost of doing business up, inhibit growth of online transactions, while curtailing the spread of the virtual learning culture among Zimbabweans.

Social media was abuzz with internet users complaining over the latest tariff charges hike by the parastatal in which government has a 30% shareholding.

Comparing with other competitors , Econet 10GB cost $9,181 and if one converts the NetOne 10GB into USD one would have to fork out close to 35USD which is makes it unaffordable to many.

They are also genuine fears that the other competitors will follow suit as this has become the industry norm among mobile operators in hiking tariffs.

Mobile Network Operators have however argued that the current rates they are operating on are not profitable amidst serious inflationary pressure, which have eroded the buying power of the RTGS, when a bulk of their operational expenses are being charged in foreign currency.