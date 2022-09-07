NetOne Donates To People Living With Albinism In Mutare

Zimbabwe State-owned Telecommunications giant NetOne has lifted up the Mutare Community by donating to people living with Albinism.

In a speech read on his behalf by NetOne Regional manager for Manicaland and Mashonaland East Mr F Matope, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Engineer Raphael Mushanawani encouraged the world to act Honourably toward the albino community saying “#BeKindItsNotACurse.”

Engineer Mushanawani urged Government Officials,

Corporate leaders,

Hope for the Future Trust representatives, to join hands in witnessing the belated International Albinism Awareness Day Celebrations.

GCEO Engineer Mushanawani said, “As NetOne we are glad to join hands with Hope For the Future Trust in Zimbabwe to celebrate and commemorate International Albinism Awareness under the hashtags #United in Making Our Voice heard and #Inclusion4equility. As NetOne under our CSR Initiatives we have supported different vulnerable and disadvantaged groups including those living with albinism in communities we operate from around the country.”

Engineer Mushanawani added that, “NetOne through its management will continue to support people living with albinism and we would like to assure the community that NetOne seeks to partake this initiative to the various regions across the country as it is our mandate to ensure that we leave no place and no one behind NDSG1.

Albinism is not a curse and as such we have collaborated with Hope For the Future Trust, a partnership to create awareness, fight discrimination, stigma and marginalization against those living with albinism.”

Mushanawani did not fall short in educating the Mutare Community that, “Albinism is a rare condition, a genetically inherited difference that occurs at birth, it is a non-contagious and is caused by lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes causing lack of defense to sunlight and bright light.”