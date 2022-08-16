NetOne Donates To Mbimba Clinic, Hingwe & Bulilima

Zimbabwe Telecommunications Operator, NetOne Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Engineer Raphael Mushanawani has enanciated the Telco giant plans to improve the lives of the disadvantaged in society after giving to the needy at Mbimba Clinic and even taking it further to empower Hingwe Community and Bulilima Constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the Telecommunications GCEO, NetOne Matebeleland Regional Manager Ms Elmah Dube gave the GCEO’s critical remarks in vernacular Ndebele.

On behalf of the GCEO, Elma Dube said, “Yesterday we were at an event at Mbimba clinic where we equipped the clinic with various equipment necessary for the smooth run of a basic medical centre. We believe the equipment will go a long way in assisting the operations of the clinic. Today we are here again in Hingwe and we are doing the same, if not more.

Engineer Mushanawani continued in the speech read by the Matebeleland Regional Manager saying,

“We will continue to engage the community of Bulilima through various community based initiatives of this kind. Our goal is to build strong communities that can stand on their own and bring about sustainable economic growth.

Engineer Mushanawani said,

“We would also like thank Hon Phuti who doubles the MP for Bulilima West Constituency and the Deputy Minister of ICTPCS. Through his guidance our organisation has grown from strength to strength and we are able to offer support to different communities. Hon Deputy Minister, we would like to thank you for the support and also allowing us to host tournament in your constituency.”