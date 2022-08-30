NetOne CSR Rescues Albinism Pageant

Zimbabwe’s second largest Telecommunications company NetOne has made it company policy under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to support the vulnerable including those suffering from Albinism by recently rescuing the Albinism Pageant.

Speaking to delegates at a Pageant for both male and female held at Longchen Plaza in Harare, Group Chief Executive Officer GCEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani said it is their responsibility to support the albino cause as their Pageant.

“As NetOne under our Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives we have supported different vulnerable and disadvantaged groups including those living with albinism in communities we operate from around the country.

GCEO Engineer Mushanawani added, “NetOne through its management will continue to support people living with albinism and today we have been privileged to assist in making this event today a success.”

Bulawayo province’s Angela Dube won the most covered prize after being crowned Miss Albinism Queen 2022 and Midlands representative Lordwin Rimire win the biggest from the males being crowned the King.

Manicaland province provided Brenda Mhlanga whilst Zvishavane Province boasted of Yolanda Rumbidzai Gwabuya who snatched the first and second princess titles respectively.

The City of Kings gave Zimbabwe Nthandoyenkosi Mnkandla with Harare’s Don Kuswatuka landing the first and second prince titles.