Netone Building Sustainable Communities

Zimbabwe’s Telecommunications operator NetOne has taken it upon itself to build sustainable communities in the country after donating at a local hospital, beds, baby scales, a BP machine, Sugar testing machines, and blankets.

Netone Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Engineer Raphael Mushanawani in a speech read on his behalf by the Netone Matebeleland Regional Manager Ms Elmah Dube, represented the telco giant NetOne as a social responsibility corporation.

Engineer Mushanawani said, “Our CSR strategy covers the following area: health, education, care, empowerment only to mention a few. Today we are here at Hingwe to host a netball tournament and donations for the various areas that covers the NSD1. We have the following items that we would like to offer to the community: hospital beds, baby scales, BP machines, sanitary pads, wheelchairs.

“As a company we are not divorced from the community or it’s programs. We have over years supported different programs in the community that we operate from. We will continue doing the same or better still up our game to meet the ever changing socio-economic environment.

“The National Development strategy 1 (NDS1) gives us a clear vision as a corporate and what direction we should take. Furthermore our organisation subscribes to the government’s call towards vision 2030, as we pull to help develop sustainable community programs.”