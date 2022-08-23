NetOne Boss Puts Strategy Into Action For Gospel Artists

State-Owned Telecommunications Operator NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani has directed his management to meet Gospel Artists Demands at a meeting between NetOne and Zimbabwean Gospel musicians held at Holiday Inn in the capital.GCEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani put strategy into action by doing what no other corporate but NetOne has done giving his team a seven day ultimatum for a framework to be in place.

Speaking authoritatively to his senior management before Zimbabwean local gospel artists present, the NetOne boss with whom the buck stops with ordered his top management to act and meet the expectations of the artists.

“lm giving my executive and leadership until next week to resolve this in 7 days, today is Friday so by Friday next week this should be resolved.”

This after an impasse ensued between the mobile operator and gospel musicians over the brand newly launched NetOne Application (App), Rumbidzo/Khulekani.

The NetOne CEO, engaged one on one all gospel artists and met them in a deadlocked meeting Friday where artists vocally aired their views on whether it was economically beneficial for them to have any return in their investment with the Telcos new Application.