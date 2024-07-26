Netone Appoints Two Directors

State-owned telecommunications company NetOne confirmed the appointment of new directors Dr George Manyaya and Tendai Zengeni.

The appointment was announced during its 8th Annual General Meeting today at Manna Resorts which was held in Harare.

The meeting was attended both physically and virtually, saw the adoption of audited financial statements for 2023, approval of the auditor’s fees and the confirmation of two new directors.

The meeting also confirmed the efforts to by Netone to enhance transparency and corporate governance.

Manyaya joined NetOne from Mbada Diamonds where he headed the Public Relations department and spearheaded various community projects and introduced an effective communication strategy.

He was the Public Relations and Special Projects Executive for Netone and he holds a Master of Commerce in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance degree from the Midlands State University and another Master’s Degree in International Relations from the University of Zimbabwe, e is also a holder of Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Business Management attained from the Midlands State University.

Dr. Tendai Masunda Zengeni received her PhD in Fiber Optics and Nanophotonics from Universiti Utara Malaysia, Malaysia. Her research focus is in Optical Fiber Communications, Mode Division Multiplexing, Few Mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber, Optical Switching and Photonic Crystal Fiber. She was a Senior Research Assistant at the Optical Technology Research Laboratory at Universiti Utara Malaysia, which is affiliated with the Department of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, USA.

She currently serves as a peer reviewer in 7 SCOPUS International Journals and is a member of the IEEE. As a researcher, she has 9 International Journal publications and has attended several academic conferences. She was a recipient of the Erasmus Scholarship from the European Union for her Post-Doctoral studies at the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of West Attica, Athens, Greece. She is a recipient of the Best Paper Award at the IEEE International Conference on Photonics (ICP) 2018. She was also awarded the Vice Chancellor’s Postgraduate Scholarship from Universiti Utara Malaysia. In 2023, she was appointed as the Vice Chairperson and sits on the Board of Directors for Netone Cellular, Zimbabwe.