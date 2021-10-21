NDSI Meeting ICT Targets – Muswere

When TechnoMag Editor in Chief, Toneo Rutsito asked the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon Dr. Jenfan Muswere Jnr, what drives him in the direction he is leading his charges, Muswere mentioned rising needs in a covid induced economy.Dr Muswere also alluded that his boss, President Mnangagwa proffered a solution through the National Development Strategy1 (NDS1) which as Minister responsible, he is now implementing.

In an exclusive interview with the TechnoMag Founder Toneo, on the sidelines of his Address to 200 delagates who had gathered in Kwekwe for the The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) 2021 Hackathon challenge, Muswere said President Mnangagwa’s vision allows innovators to be much more innovative in this fast evolving technological environment we are in.

Minister Muswere said ”As we all know that necessity is the mother of invention.The whole idea is that we need to innovate the participation of African revolution as a guiding pillar.”

”The vision of His Excellency the President to ensure that Zimbabwe becomes a digital economy and that we should be able to have lubiquitous connectivity across the country are the guiding pillars which is certainly the mission and vision of this country in terms of ICT development,”said the Minister.

Muswere added, ”The whole focus of the competition is in terms of the national development strategy which emphasizes the priorities and the pillars in terms of a digital economy in that there is need for human capital development and the transformation of value chains.”