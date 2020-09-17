NBSZ partners Facebook

THE National Blood Service of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) in partnership with Facebook has launched an online application to encourage people to donate blood by signing up online and get notification when blood centres near them are in urgent need for donation.

In a zoom meeting NBSZ said Zimbabweans who are 18-65 will have the option to sign up as blood donors on Facebook and be notified when blood donor centres near them require blood urgently.

Zimbabwe becomes the second country in Southern Africa after South Africa to have the Facebook Blood Donations Feature and the eighth in the continent.

The other six are Burkina Faso, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Niger and Senegal while outside Africa Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Pakistan and USA are the only countries using the application.

NBSZ Spokesperson and Public Affairs Ms Esther Massundah said the challenges bought by Covid-19 have necessitated the need for NBSZ to embrace new ways of blood donor mobilization.

“The partnership with Facebook Africa is also in line with the organization’s efforts of collaborating with value -added partners,” said Massundah.

“Facebook is very popular with our blood donors and through this new platform, they will also be able to assist in the recruitment of new donors by inviting their family and friends through this new application to scheduled blood drives in the different communities,” she said.

One should have a Facebook account and register on the application to be able to use it.

Once logged on, the Facebook Blood Donations Feature will give updates regarding NBSZ activities and blood needs including where current blood donations will be taking place.

It will also tell blood groups in short supply thereby enhancing interaction between blood donors, prospective users and the NBSZ.

The feature will act as a platform for NBSZ to appeal for blood in times of shortages and keep blood donors informed.

It targets the economically active 18-65 age group

