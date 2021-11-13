Nandos Re-opens Samora Machel Branch

It was as if business as usual, as if nothing had stalled progress, as if Nandos never closed after , Nandos Country Director Stephen Chamboko and his Operations Manager Xolisani Gama re-opened the sleeping giant and gave TechnoMag an exclusive interview tapping into how they turned it all around. After what seems like a long 6-8 week period, the Nando’s Samora casa in Harare is finally opened.

Its doors were opened today to welcome the Nando’s Samora family back home!

It was a beehive full of activity today as the casa was closed while the renovation team turned up the heat and made it more spacious and brighter in order to enhance the customer’s experience.

There is definitely much to see and explore in the Samora casa as the revamp has changed everything about the casa right round! If you had a favourite spot in the old Nando’s Samora casa you will definitely want to test out all the many options that come with this new casa and find a new fave.

Speaking on the reopening of the revamped casa, Stephen Chamboko the Nando’s Zimbabwe Country Director said ”Renovating the Samora casa has been such an exciting process for us, and we are even more thrilled to welcome our family back home to a fresh casa.”

”Those who missed the Samora opening can now say they were some of the first customers who were there when the legendary Samora new look was unveiled! Our Samora casa has always been buzzing with energy, and with this revamp we will absolutely reignite that and more!”exclaimed Chamboko.

Warren Meares, Managing Director of Simbisa Brands, the franchise owners of the Nando’s brand in Zimbabwe, added, “This is the very first Nando’s revamp that we are undertaking in Zimbabwe and you can be assured that there are even more in the pipeline. Such activities are worthwhile

investments in our beautiful country and we will continue with them as they benefit not only our customers, but even the Nandocas that we employ and their families.”

The country Director Mr Chamboko exclusively told TechnoMag when asked what this meant that, ”I think the fire, we are post the fire incident. This is and was a planned closure , we had envisaged to close the place for revamp since it was first constructed in 2010 and it was obviously now overdue for a revamp and it took a period of 8 weeks to ensure that we complete the project.”

Operations Manager Xolisani Gama when asked about his role, said ,

”Its making sure that our restaurants are run brilliantly as per standards across the brand. We are a brand of choice. We have a certain standard and a certain brand that we have to maintain.”

Certainly the operations manager was in sync with his country director Mr, Chamboko as ”Ngwenya” as Mr Gama is also known, said in venacular ndebele local language” All this was done within a record time saying the giant is ready, the legend has landed, the home of fire, the home of this is the place to be, the experience, you can run out of all superlatives to desribe nandos!”