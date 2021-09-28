Muswere warns cyber criminals

As the government is awaiting ascending of the cyber bill, into law, Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Jenfan Muswere has said, the Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill that sailed through Parliament this month will ensure the safety and security of users in cyber space.

Minister Muswere said during this year’s commemoration of the International Day for Universal Access to Information held in Chimanimani district on Monday.

In a stern warning Muswere said he will use the controversial law to block criminals and clamp down on any cyber breaches.

”The resultant digital interactions between individual economies and nations must be applauded. They must remain alive to the potential dangers that lurk in the cyber space. As actors in this domain we have a collective responsibility to promote digital safety and security as a precondition in online environments particularly for our youths,” he warned.

Muswere also said while Zimbabwe was making huge strides in deploying ICT infrastructure in line with Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1), the nation needed to pass the Bill into law to guarantee security of cyberspace users.

“We need to ensure that whilst we keep seizing the opportunities presented by this information age, we at the same time protect our security, our privacy, our prosperity and our values, whilst interacting in cyberspace. “Let me therefore, reiterate the importance of the Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill that passed through Parliament earlier this month. Once it becomes law, this Bill will help us to ensure that the safety and security of users is guaranteed in cyberspace,” he said.

The event saw the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Regional Office for Southern Africa and the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services with funding from the World Bank under the UNOPS managed Zimbabwe Idai Recovery Project (ZIRP) donated a community radio broadcasting equipment to Chimanimani community.