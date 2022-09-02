Muswere Signs 100mw Photovoltaic Solar Plant

Acting Minister of Energy and Power Development who is also the Substantive Minister of ICT Dr Jenfan Muswere has penned government’s US$100 million energy deal with a local private company, Evergreen Private Limited, for development and construction of a 100 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic power plant in the Midlands province.

Speaking at a signing ceremony, Dr Muswere said, ” Evergreen is not new to Zimbabwe, it is a locally registered company with interest in Infrastructural investments and their committment and capacity is demonstrated by the recent US$300 million BeitBridge Border Post Modernisation Project which has changed the face of that town.”

The Local company’s Evergreen director, Glynn Cohen, said his company is “ready to roll.”

“It’s a US$100 million project, and we expect to complete it within two years,” he said.

Minister Muswere also added that the solar power plant is proposed to be built at Munyati Power Station, on premises belonging to the Zimbabwe Power Company.

The Acting Energy and Power Development Minister, said Government will benefit from the deal, which is a Build Own and Transfer (BOT) project.

Dr. Muswere said

“This agreement provides a framework for the development and construction of a 100MW solar photovoltaic power plant, whose implementation will be done in phases.”