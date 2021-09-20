Muswere Directs POTRAZ to connect 1500 rural clinics by end of 2021

I NFORMATION and Communication Technology (ICT) minister Jenfan Muswere on Friday commissioned Rafingora Community information centre (CIC) as he directs the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) to connect at least 1 500 rural health centres and rural schools to the broadband by December 31, 2021.

Speaking during the launch of the community information centre in Mashonaland West province yesterday,

Muswere said while broadband was important for those in urban areas, it was also critical to connect rural communities so that they benefit from economic, health and educational opportunities that broadband brought.

“Indeed, access to broadband by rural communities helps to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban communities,” Muswere said.

“It is about giving the entrepreneur, the small businessperson in Raffingora, a chance to compete with the folks out in Wall Street, or across the globe.”

Muswere also ordered ZimPost to provide free internet access at least up to December 31 2021.

“We, however, forget that people are not born coders. It is not as if suddenly if one is born in Harare they can figure out how to code a computer. That is not it. Children need to get exposed to digital technology early, so that they learn and soak it up like sponges as they grow,” the minister said.