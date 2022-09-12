Muswere Launches Huawei Seeds for the Future 2022.

The Huawei seeds for the future program has become one of the biggest tech event to look foward to, taking various tech students to China to explore and get an opportunity for tech exchange in and around Beijing.

Having being disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic, the international program has resumed , yet another opportunity for Zimbabwean students to flourish and get serious technology transfer.

Addressing delagates during the official launch of the program, the ICT Postal and courier services Minister Hon Jenfan Muswere said the program will identify and develop young talent in Zimbabwe.

Today we are gathered here to witness the launch of the Zimbabwe Seeds for the Future 2022 programme, which is another innovative initiative by Huawei to identify and develop talent in ICT. The Seeds for the Future programme is a global flagship corporate social responsibility program whose main aim is to cultivate local ICT professionals in countries where it is operating. This is done by offering undergraduate ICT students training on ICTs and a first-hand working experience of the operations of the dynamic telecommunications company and Chinese culture.

The programme will cultivate local ICT talent, promote knowledge transfer, and improve the students’ interest and understanding of the telecommunication industry.

Minister Muswere said that The Seeds for the Future programme is in line with our ministry’s digitization strategy and their mission to provide an efficient national information communication technology delivery framework and maintain national cyber security.

The program helps cultivate and pool together ICT professionals and students, thus boosting ICT industry growth, driving the development of different sectors and contributing to lower unemployment rates over the long term. We are grateful to Huawei Technologies for this initiative. Internet of Things and many more. Huawei trains 3 instructors nominated by each institution, who upon completion of the training become certified trainers, licensed to offer the Huawei certification programmes.

said the minister.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most students have not been attending schools or universities as Governments from all around the world have closed educational institutions in an attempt to contain the global pandemic. Although, face-to-face classes and on-site events may be suspended, learning should not be stopped.

Huawei Technologies, through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme called the Huawei ICT Talent Ecosystem, is providing a wide range of high-quality ICT online courses for free during the pandemic to ensure that instructors of Huawei ICT Academies and students have the opportunity to continue getting exposure to the latest ICT technologies.

Finally, I take this opportunity to thank the government of China, Huawei, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, the various universities and everyone else involved in this program that greatly contributes to the ICT Sector.

To the beneficiaries of the programme, please do not take such opportunities lightly but rather maximize them to become better by gathering useful experiences and knowledge.