No Payment , No Zesa, as Total $15 Billion Is Owed in local Debts.

Acting Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has cracked whip against defaulting ZESA clients, instructing the state owned enterprise to disconnect all unpaying clients with immediate effect for sustainability.

Dr Muswere made the remarks during the commissioning of the motor bikes to be used during the Operation Musabe Magetsi and said that the debt had severely affected service delivery at the power utility company

” It is disheartening to note that

ZESA is owed more than 15 billion dollars and ironically we all expect

to get quality service when we are incapacitating the utility and

the nation at large,”he said.

As a ministry we need to develop the modus operandi which says,NO PAYMENT,NO POWER.Disconnections should be a measure that is institutued after clients have failed to stick to their payment plans,”Dr Muswere added.

The power utility company has embarked on door to door campaigns aimed at flushing out illegally connected customers.

Several ZESA employees have been accused of corruption by bridging the meters and Dr Muswere warned the corrupt staff members to desist from corruption or risk termination of employment and legal action against them.

” I would not want to labour my efforts by taking too long on

talking about implications of corrupt activities on staff members as

the code of conduct is very clear – such bad apples will simply face

dismissal and we will institute criminal measures against any

offenders,he added.

It is believed that delays by consumers in paying their bills was affecting Zesa’s efforts to make prompt payments for power imports from neighbouring countries.

Zimbabwe imports power from Eskom in South Africa and Mozambique’s Hydro Cahora Bassa (HCB) and Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM)