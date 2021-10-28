Muswere Commissions Chipinge Community Information Centre

The minister of ICT,Postal and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere commissioned the Chipinge Community Information Centre on Friday.

Speaking during the event, Dr Muswere, said that the community should embrace and utilize the CICs to improve the usage of ICT services as well as e-commerce in the community .

“I urge you to make full use of not only the Community Information Centre, but also the Post Office, as the two go hand-in-hand.

The goods that you can buy online in the Community Information Centre will be delivered to your doorstep by the Post Office. This is e-commerce at play!,”Dr Muswere said.

Members of the community will be able to access internet services at the CIC at no costs until December as part of the government’s drive to bridge the digital divide by promoting the spread of ICTs to rural and underserved areas in Zimbabwe.

The Community Information Centres are an initiative by POTRAZ,meant to bridge the digital divide and also enhance access to information for all.