Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group’s Chief Executive for General Entertainment, said in a statement on Friday that the new channel available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact offered a wide selection of international programming.

“‘Me’ sees two channels, M-Net City 115 and Vuzu 116, merge to create a bigger, better channel aimed to give viewers their famous, world class series and reality shows in one place.

“We are changing the way we package content and creating a single, extensive, well-curated destination.

“Me will give our viewers and subscribers a multifaceted, competitive channel offering, and we’re pleased to offer the best international entertainment in one place,” Ms Phahle said.

She noted that Mnet City 115 was launched as a channel where viewers can catch up on the latest and best international series, while Vuzu 116 has always been the true voice of an edgier African youth.

According to her, ‘Me’ will feature the best of both its predecessors, while establishing a new identity strategically crafted with the discerning audience in mind.

‘Me’ is a destination for primarily the 18 to 34-year-old market, and, in addition to international scripted content, it will feature lifestyle shows and celebrity content that has been previously broadcast on M-Net Channel 101 and 1Magic.

”Me is taking us in an exciting direction that speaks to the multiplatform world we live in and further sharpens our aim to give our subscribers content that they connect with,” she said.

Premium Times Nigeria

BUA Group Ad

ADVERTISEMENT

DSTV

DSTV

Multichoice launches new channel on DSTV

‘Me’ sees two channels, M-Net City 115 and Vuzu 116, merge to create a bigger, better channel.

ByAgency Report November 6, 2021 2 min read

Multichoice says it has launched a new channel “Me” for its DStv customers.

Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group’s Chief Executive for General Entertainment, said in a statement on Friday that the new channel available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact offered a wide selection of international programming.

“‘Me’ sees two channels, M-Net City 115 and Vuzu 116, merge to create a bigger, better channel aimed to give viewers their famous, world class series and reality shows in one place.

“We are changing the way we package content and creating a single, extensive, well-curated destination.

“Me will give our viewers and subscribers a multifaceted, competitive channel offering, and we’re pleased to offer the best international entertainment in one place,” Ms Phahle said.

She noted that Mnet City 115 was launched as a channel where viewers can catch up on the latest and best international series, while Vuzu 116 has always been the true voice of an edgier African youth.

According to her, ‘Me’ will feature the best of both its predecessors, while establishing a new identity strategically crafted with the discerning audience in mind.

‘Me’ is a destination for primarily the 18 to 34-year-old market, and, in addition to international scripted content, it will feature lifestyle shows and celebrity content that has been previously broadcast on M-Net Channel 101 and 1Magic.

”Me is taking us in an exciting direction that speaks to the multiplatform world we live in and further sharpens our aim to give our subscribers content that they connect with,” she said.

According to Ms Phahle, ‘Me’ will air daily episodes of ‘The Rookie, NCIS: New Orleans’, ‘Survivor Australia’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“And from 7:30 p.m. you can join Me for a mix of local and international series like ‘Lioness’, ‘Prodigal Son’, ‘All American’ and ‘911’.

”The Real Housewives’, starting with The Real Housewives of Atlanta will bring the drama every weekday at 8:30 p.m., leading us to our late-night slot.

”9:30 p.m. is when you can get a little dark with Me as this slot will have acclaimed international dramas and thrillers like ‘Godfather of Harlem’, ‘Clarice’ and ‘Flight Attendant’.

”On weekends, it’s Me-time, start Friday evening with ‘The Bachelorette SA’ or a movie; Saturdays and Sundays are filled with gameshows, talent shows and reality shows like ‘Beat Shazam’, ‘American Idol’ and ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’.

”Sunday evening at 7 p.m. will feature acclaimed dramas such as ‘Queen Sugar’.

‘” Me’ is TV made personal, It is a place to unwind, It is a channel that will change and evolve to continue to offer viewers more of what they like,” she said