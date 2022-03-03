MultiChoice Removes Russia Today From DStv

Pay tv service provider Multichoice has removed Russian news channel Russia Today from it’s DSTV platform.

In a statement,the company said that the move was with immediate effect and has been necessitated by sanctions targeting Russia,which has affected its global distributor.

“MultiChoice confirms that as of today,2 March 2022,Russia Today (Channel 407) shall not be carried on the DStv platform until further notice.

Sanctions imposed by the European Union have led to the global distributor of the channel ceasing to provide the broadcasting feed to all suppliers including MultiChoice,”MultiChoice said.

The European Union has imposed massive sanctions on Russia in response to it’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine ,which has led to a humanitarian crisis in the European country.

Meanwhile the UN yesterday voted against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called for the withdrawal of the Russian force from the country.