MondayBlues#34,8 % Zimbabweans Access Internet Dominated By 3 MNOs – World Bank

According to a World Bank report in 2021, only “34,8 percent of Zimbabwe’s population had access to the internet, which then was dominated by the country’s three major mobile network operators, Econet, NetOne and Telecel.”

With the licensing of Starlink, this is expected to tip in favour of Starlink, the new kid on the block, a satellite internet constellation operated by Starlink Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US billionaire Elon Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX, providing coverage in more than 100 countries and territories.

Only hours ago, State-owned telecommunication company, TelOne, became the latest firm to secure a licence to resell Starlink, a Low Earth Orbit internet constellation, services in the country, adding its name to the growing list of entities that have already been approved.

This arrival of Starlink is expected to mark a new chapter in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation, fostering economic growth and integration into the global digital economy.

Musk’s Starlink has rapidly gained global traction providing high-speed, low-latency satellite internet to underserved regions.

The 34,8% connected by Zimbabwe’s big 3 MNOs, which have failed to correct the country’s rural connectivity challenges, stands to benefit from this latest technology.

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) granted Starlink Zimbabwe(Pvt) Ltd two licenses: a telecommunications licence for network services and a national Internet Services Provider licence.

The licence stack gives Starlink authority to provide internet services throughout Zimbabwe using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, however, issued a stern warning, saying that the sale or distribution of Starlink user terminals without proper authorisation and clearance is a criminal offence.

Government had moved in to regulate the sale of end-user kits from the global satellite-based internet service provider when Potraz director general (DG), Dr Gift Machengete said last week those who will sell the kits should not only be cleared by his organisation, but should be holders of licences for that purpose.

The DG added that the clearance and licencing framework applied to both new and existing internet service providers and network operators.

Recently Starlink launched in Botswana and now Zimbabwe, having also launched in Sierra Leone, a year after receiving its licence to operate.