MondayBlues: NetOne Appoints 4 Top Executives, With Econet Old Guards Resurrecting.

NetOne Mobile Network Operator last week made four top senior appointments as the board tries to have a comeback as the most formidable mobile player in Zimbabwe.

The appointments have old names and traditional players who had their heydays at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, bouncing back, as they cross floors to once considered rival mobile network.

The company appointed Mr Stanley Muchemwa as chief information officer, Mr Isaiah Nyangari, chief commercial officer, Mr Learnmore Masunda, general manager (micro finance services) and Ms Roselyn Chisveto, head of marketing and public relations.

Stanley Muchemwa was IT Head at Cimas Stanley Muchemwa is an IT Head at Cimas based in Harare, while Isaiah Nyangari Chief Marketing Officer at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Learnmore Masunda Regional Sales Manager at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and Roseline Chisveto who was the Managing Director of Turnall Holdings.

Nyangari was very senior and popular at Econet as the CCO before being unceremoniously chopped amongst others following a ruling by the Supreme Court last week that firms can terminate contracts of employment upon issuing a three months notice.

The four appointments are with effect from September 1, 2021. The positions of chief operating officer and chief technical officer remain vacant and are expected to be filled with effect from October 1, 2021, company sources said.

It remains to be seen if the latest appointments will turn the NetOne ship around with a lot of bad energy which had haunted the parastatal in the past, slowing down the profitability trajectory, they had started on.

The issue of NetOne CEO still remains contentious as the fired CEO Lazarus Muchenje challenged the illegal termination and got a high court reprieve, a matter which NetOne appealed at the supreme court and is still to be determined.

NetOne has serious potential for growth and was already wowing millions of subscribers with its innovative products and youthful engagement, should they refocus and rekindle on the primary focus of the business, their future is bright.