Mobile money records 2.8% decline

The recent ban imposed on agent line account holders by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has negatively impacted the mobile money industry, abridged sector performance report has shown.

The central bank in its previous monetary statement imposed a ban on agent lines in a desperate bid to tame volatile US dollar exchange rates.

While the move has partially stabilised the USD exchange rates, the pressure has been exerted on the mobile money business which is now feeling the heat of such hard headed financial measures.

According to the latest abridged sector performance report, the mobile money business has witnessed a 2.8% decline in the number of active mobile money subscriptions.

This was revealed by the Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe’s latest abridged sector performance report for the second Q of 2020.

“The decline is being attributed to the depressed demand in the economy, the deactivation of some agent lines accused of illicit financial activities,” the report reads.

With the ban on agent lines, high volume of transactions was likely to decrease.

The report points out that there was also a decline in the number of mobile money transactions in line with the decline in active subscriptions.

“Cash in and cash out transactions also declined and this has attributed to cash shortages in the economy.”

Government move to ban agent lines is beginning to take effect on mobile players who in the previous quarters recorded an increase due to high usage in mobile money transactions.

Over the past years Cash in and cash out had become a norm of getting hard cash or paying transfers across the county, while for grocery, bill and other payments merchants were being used.

The increase usage caused high sector performance; however, the stringent measures will likely cause a continued decline.

