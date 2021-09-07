Mnangagwa not travelling to UN, will focus on economy and attend virtually – Charamba

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has opted not to travel to the New York headquarters of the UN, instead staying at home and participating in virtual mode. Deputy Chief Secretary , Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba, said in a statement the reason President Mnangagwa elected to make his address to the world virtually was to focus on the country’s matters.

He will deliver his presentation on September 23,

“In light of the continuing Covid-19 global threat, and to allow for the consolidation of reforms and recovery of our economy whose fundamentals are pointing in a positive trajectory, His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, has this year decided not to attend the United Nations General Assembly in person,” said Charamba.

“Instead, he will participate virtually via video conferencing. This mode includes his prerecorded address which is slotted for Thursday, September 23, 2021, and any other high level meetings occurring on the sidelines of the main debate,” added Mr Charamba.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UN General Assembly has been carrying out its work since 2020 via novel means to guarantee business continuity and mitigate the spread of the disease. Specific examples include the use of virtual platforms to conduct meetings and the adoption of e-voting through procedure for decision-making when an in-person meeting is not possible. The pandemic is not the only issue the world faces. Racism, intolerance, inequality, climate change, poverty, hunger, armed conflict, and other ills remain global challenges. These challenges call for global action, and the General Assembly is a critical opportunities.

Last year, UNGA was held exclusively in a virtual format as the world grappled with the virulent flu-like contagion that has killed millions and dented world economies and livelihoods. The UNGA is the main policy-making organ of the UN and all member states are participants with an equal vote. The high level political forum provides a unique platform for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations.

Each of the 193 member states of the United Nations has an equal vote, with UNGA also making key decisions for the UN, that include appointing the secretary-general on the recommendation of the Security Council, electing the non-permanent members of the Security Council and approving the UN budget. The assembly meets in regular sessions from September to December each year, and thereafter as required. It discusses specific issues through dedicated agenda items or subitems, which lead to the adoption of resolutions.