Mnangagwa Delivers SONA Prioritising A Buy Zimbabwe Products Stance

The Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces was consistent with Section 140 of the Constitution. Part of Section 140 (1) says: “The President may at any time address either House of Parliament or a joint sitting of both Houses.”

And Section 140 (4) reads: “At least once a year the President must address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the state of the nation, and the Speaker and the President of the Senate must make the necessary arrangements for Parliament to receive such an address.”

President Mnangagwa today delivered his annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) officially opening the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament setting the Government’s legislative agenda.Mnangagwa took a buy Zimbabwe stance encouraging local products to be prioritised in his SONA speech. Addressing a joint sitting of both the National Assembly and Senate in which legislators followed proceedings both physically and virtually, the Zimbabwean President said ”our people are encouraged to buy Zimbabwean brands which now flood our shelves”He spoke of the need to deliberately inculcate the culture of upping products made at home first lifting up the antenna stating, ”Increasing the rank and variety in made in Zimbabwe products”