Midlands&MatSouth Lowest Poverty Datum Lines@$15 562, 33 and $15 868, 38 As TCPL @$26 622 – Zimstats

Official Data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has indicated the poverty datum lines vary by province as prices vary from place to place.This has calminated in Midlands and Matabeleland South having the lowest poverty datum lines at $15 562, 33 and $15 868, 38 respectively while Manicaland was at $24 418,44. Bulawayo levels are at $19 936,01 and Harare sitting at $21 340,16.

This has also seen the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for Zimbabwe rising by 2, 5 percent to $27 297.53 per person in September from $26 622.83 recorded in August, the official data show.

“The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for Zimbabwe stood at $27 297.53 per person in September 2022.

“This means that an individual required that much to purchase both non-food and food items as at September 2022 in order not to be deemed poor. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent when compared to the August 2022 figure of $26 622.83,” the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency said in its latest update on Monday.

Zimstat agency also said the food poverty line (FPL) for September stood at $20 818.19 representing an increase of 1.7 percent over the August figure of $20 461.07.