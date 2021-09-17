Microsoft unveils passwordless login for users



Microsoft has announced that it now supports passwordless logins to Microsoft accounts.



Microsoft Security confirmed the development via a Twitter post.



“Starting today,break free from using your password to sign in to your favorite Microsoft app and service.



Get the details from Microsoft Service CVP @VasuJakkal,” the company posted



The passwordless login allows users to access Windows,Office,or other Microsoft services via the Aunthenticator app without entering a password,a move which Microsoft says is meant to improve security of the systems





The new option arrives just months after Microsoft started rolling out passwordless authentication for commercial users in March to help people adjust to the realities of remote work



Users can choose among options such as Microsoft Authenticator app,Windows Hello biometric technology,a security key compatible with the FIDO-2(Fast Identity Online) standard or a verification code that can be sent to your phone or email