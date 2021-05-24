Microsoft to dump Internet explorer

Microsoft announced that the Internet Explorer 11 desktop software will be discontinued and so will support for several versions of Windows 10 by end on June 2022.

Microsoft Edge is the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10, according to the company, referring to the company’s newer browser, which was launched in 2015.

“Microsoft Edge is not only a faster, more stable, and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses a key concern: compatibility with older, legacy websites and applications.”

According to the company, Microsoft Edge has an “IE mode” built in, which allows you to access legacy Explorer-based websites and apps directly from the Edge browser.

Microsoft announced last year that support for Internet Explorer 11 in its Microsoft 365 apps suite will end on August 17, 2021.

On Microsoft’s website, you will see which versions of Windows 10 would lose Internet Explorer support.