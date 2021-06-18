Masuka To Mechanise Pfumvudza/Intwasa – Minister Munzverengwi

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Aplonia Munzverengwi has said Government is working towards mechanising Pfumvudza/Intwasa Program following the huge success of the concept during the 2020/21 season, which saw the country attaining food self-sufficiency.

She said this at the launch of Pfumvudza/Intwasa training rollout for 2021/2022 season.

Minister Munzverengwi said Government was looking at mechanising and modernising agriculture.

She said mechanising smallholder farmers was instrumental in the realisation of Vision 2030 and economically empowering farmers.

“Pfumvudza is a bit manual. For us to have a sustained and increased adoption, we need to mechanise. We have launched the Pfumvudza/Intwasa training of trainer programme where trainers will be equipped with knowledge and they go on to teach other extension officers and farmers on the Pfumvudza concept,” said Minister Munzverengwi.

She said training the trainer programme was also targeted at increasing adoption and efficiency of the concept to ensure food security and increase income for smallholder farmers.

Speaking at the same occasion Mashonaland East provincial Agritex officer Mr Munamati urged extension officers to cascade the information to the village level.

“We want you to cascade the information downwards to the village level and we want to exceed the target,” he said.