Masiyiwa Encourages Vendors In Entrepreneurship

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s richest man and Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ) founder, Strive Masiyiwa has encouraged vendors not to be ashamed of their hustle but instead to horn their craft as vendors to the highest level of Entrepreneurship.

Masiyiwa specifically gave examples of Zimbabwean vendors littered on the streets selling airtime juice cards and even revealed how an airtime vendor rose from rags to riches.

Speaking on his Facebook platform, the Telcos mogul said,

“The street vendor I wanted to meet

__#Respect to Africa’s entrepreneurs, busy hustling all over town!

“One day years ago, a friend of mine was on a flight from Harare to Johannesburg where he found himself sitting next to a rather excited young man who soon engaged him in a discussion.

“I’m nervous because this is my first time to fly on a plane!” he began, before continuing. “I’m on my way to pick up my own car from Durban” (port city).

“It’s coming all the way from Japan; I imported it!”

“Congratulations!” my friend replied.

“Then the young man asked my friend what he did: “I’m a Pastor, and I’m going to a church conference in Joburg.”

“If you are a Pastor, then you must know Mr Masiyiwa?”

“Yes, I do. We are actually good friends.”

“Wow!” the young man bellowed with excitement.

“He gave me my first start as a businessman! I owe him so much!”

At this juncture, Masiyiwa’s influence on airtime vendors was obvious to an extent that this particular vendor horned his entrepreneurial skills till he could afford to employ other airtime vendors and made it big.

Masiyiwa continued the story,

“Then he told his life story. He had lost his parents when he was young and drifted to the capital city Harare where he wandered around as a teenage vagrant. One day he heard he could get a job selling recharge cards on the streets.

“In those days we used to give unemployed young people a free starter pack of cards to sell, after a short training program. They would go out and sell them and then bring us back the money and we would allow them to buy the next pack. They would make about 10% margin.

“That was all the start this young man needed and he was on his way! He never stopped selling, often going into the night, and soon he was employing others. In time he became a “Super Dealer”. He lived modestly, saved his money, and let the power of compounding drive him to wealth.

“He had his own ‘Innovations’ in how he sold his recharge cards, and even sales techniques quite unique to him and his team. In all the chaos, a casual observer might see on the bustling streets there was actually a system of marketing and sales that an astute trained eye would see… There always is!

Masiyiwa emphasized, “__These are entrepreneurs in every sense of the word, worthy of our #Respect!

“In those days [being the CEO] I devised all sorts of sales innovations, including giving our best vendors shiny little street corner kiosks branded with our company name. These were given to our vendors, particularly women. We even distributed branded umbrellas [all part of a well-orchestrated “marketing” and sales strategy].

“The young man, it turns out, had taken advantage of every one of these opportunities. Then he went for the big one: a “franchise shop”. We would identify and renovate shops but instead of owning them, I insisted they go to our most accomplished vendor (entrepreneurs); they paid us rent and it was their business.

The billionaire added, “When we launched Mobile Money, we launched another entrepreneurial system that was adopted by many others around the continent [few people know that M-PESA in Kenya and EcoCash were the first mobile money platforms in Africa; we “fast followed” them!] We were able to launch 50,000+ entrepreneurs who created over 300,000 jobs.

“When the plane landed in Johannesburg 90 minutes later, the Pastor prayed for the young man and asked him to come to his church, where in time he would become a regular as he heard I had once attended there myself. Now that was a real bonus!

“When my friend the Pastor told me the story years later, I was so pleased and said, “If you see him again bring him to me; I would be honoured to meet him.”

“Unfortunately, I never met the young man but he was unusual I think in that he was astute enough to recognise that the entrepreneurial ‘program’ that launched him as an entrepreneur was a very deliberate initiative by someone. It was a ‘win-win’ for him and for us!

“I have always encouraged you here not to despise humble beginnings because often in Africa that is all we have. Don’t let pride get in the way because of the chaos and disorder you see on our streets. There is a system and order all of its own that is honing the next generation of multimillionaires and perhaps even billionaires.

“If I had seen this innovative street vendor-entrepreneur, I would have urged him to immerse himself in the same things I teach on this platform. I would have urged him to try to advance his formal education and find courses that would #Skill him with a formal understanding of finance, marketing, business management, and even economics and law.”

Masiyiwa explained that these days there are even entrepreneurship courses that cover the key drivers of the Drucker principles, as well as the “3Ps” [perhaps with more academic terminology than mine!] And of course, I would have urged him to #Read. A lot.

“Knowing that I did not have an opportunity to meet this guy personally, I yearned still to reach him and perhaps millions of others across Africa which is why I started these blogs.

“In my opening lectures here more than 10 years ago now, I would often write that if you are a true entrepreneur, treat everything I write like “course work” at college, and then go out and do “practicals” … set up or improve your business.

“I don’t write for those who feel they know everything but actually for those who have a desire to learn more, irrespective of their level; I teach principles and not formulas.

“One of my great joys is reading the business updates you write here on the page sharing about your “practicals”! he concluded on his Facebook.