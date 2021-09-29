BreakingNewsBusinessComputerCurrent NewsHealthLifeLive Streaming Service In ZimbabweMobileMusicNationNewsReviewScienceSportsStyleTechTech ProfileTech-BusinessTravelWorldZimbabwe Tech Startups

Mangudya’s 64th Main Forex Auction Values US$1: ZWL$87.6653 this week

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya conducted his 64th main foreign currency (forex) auction yesterday and 61 st for the SME auction.The Zimbabwe dollar (ZWL$) remained marginally stable  shedding value against the US dollar as indicated by the results of the RBZ foreign currency  auction of Tuesday, 28 September 2021.

Last week the weighted average was US$1: ZWL$86.9267 and fell to US$1: ZWL$87.6653 this week.

Below is the RBZ summary of the forex auction:

Number of Bids Received : SME FX59/2021

1236

 MAIN FX65/2021

450
Number of Bids Disqualified : 56 22
Total Number of Bids Accepted : 1180 428
Total Number of Bids Allotted : 1180 428
Total Value of Bids Accepted : USD10,582,486.96 USD34,192,013.42
Amount Allotted : USD 9,377,226.27 USD31,709,267.96
Highest Rate Received : 97.2000 95.0000
Lowest Bid Rate Received : 85.0000 85.0000
Lowest Bid Rate Allotted : 85.0000 85.0000
Weighted Average Rate : 87.6653
PURPOSE AMOUNT ALLOTTED SME AUCTION AMOUNT ALLOTTED MAIN AUCTION
Raw Materials 2,953,286.28 12,919,239.28
Machinery and Equipment 2,738,627.65 7,983,704.69
Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electricals, etc) 1,465,622.73 2,648,090.96
Services (Loans, Education, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 584,600.46 1,471,247.99
Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 961,374.21 3,535,845.96
Fuel, Electricity and Gas
Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 370,929.89 1,904,542.68
Paper and Packaging 302,785.05 1,246,596.40
TOTAL 9,377,226.27 31,709,267.96
GRAND TOTAL AWARDED 41,086,494.23

