Mangudya’s 64th Main Forex Auction Values US$1: ZWL$87.6653 this week

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya conducted his 64th main foreign currency (forex) auction yesterday and 61 st for the SME auction.The Zimbabwe dollar (ZWL$) remained marginally stable shedding value against the US dollar as indicated by the results of the RBZ foreign currency auction of Tuesday, 28 September 2021.
Last week the weighted average was US$1: ZWL$86.9267 and fell to US$1: ZWL$87.6653 this week.
Below is the RBZ summary of the forex auction:
|Number of Bids Received :
|SME FX59/2021
1236
|MAIN FX65/2021
450
|Number of Bids Disqualified :
|56
|22
|Total Number of Bids Accepted :
|1180
|428
|Total Number of Bids Allotted :
|1180
|428
|Total Value of Bids Accepted :
|USD10,582,486.96
|USD34,192,013.42
|Amount Allotted :
|USD 9,377,226.27
|USD31,709,267.96
|Highest Rate Received :
|97.2000
|95.0000
|Lowest Bid Rate Received :
|85.0000
|85.0000
|Lowest Bid Rate Allotted :
|85.0000
|85.0000
|Weighted Average Rate :
|87.6653
|PURPOSE
|AMOUNT ALLOTTED SME AUCTION
|AMOUNT ALLOTTED MAIN AUCTION
|Raw Materials
|2,953,286.28
|12,919,239.28
|Machinery and Equipment
|2,738,627.65
|7,983,704.69
|Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electricals, etc)
|1,465,622.73
|2,648,090.96
|Services (Loans, Education, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc)
|584,600.46
|1,471,247.99
|Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc)
|961,374.21
|3,535,845.96
|Fuel, Electricity and Gas
|–
|–
|Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
|370,929.89
|1,904,542.68
|Paper and Packaging
|302,785.05
|1,246,596.40
|TOTAL
|9,377,226.27
|31,709,267.96
|GRAND TOTAL AWARDED
|41,086,494.23
