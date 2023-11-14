Makona Appointed Air Zimbabwe CEO

The Air Zimbabwe Private Limited board has appointed Edmund Makona as the national airliner’s new Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement, Air Zimbabwe said Makona’s appointment is effective from 01 November 2023.

“The Air Zimbabwe (Private) Limited Board of Directors is pleased to advise all stakeholders that Mr Edmund Makona has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Airline with effect from 1st November 2023.”

In terms of Section 14 (4) (b) of the Public Entities Corporate, Governance Act (Chapter 10:31). Makona has been appointed for an effective five-year term.

Makona has been the Acting Chief Executive Officer. He is a top-notch regional and international aviation expert and consultant with over 38 years of experience. He has also served as president and Executive Committee Member of the African Airline Association.

The self-styled leaders has been an aviation consultant with an aeronautical engineering background, a type–rated licensed aircraft engineer, aviation quality, safety and security expert and a trainer for the aircraft engineers and pilots ground school.

He is the Ambassador of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) for the Africa Southern Region on the African Union (AU) initiative regarding the liberalisation of the African skies.

The Board is confident in Mr Makona`s diverse expertise and vast experience, looking forward to a turnaround of the national carrier and repositioning it to become a strategic, competitive and viable airline for the country.