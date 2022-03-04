Machine-Readable Passports remain valid , Backlog cleared – Kazembe

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe confirmed that the Central Registry has managed to clear a ‘ significant chunk’ of backlog and the machine-readable passports will remain valid until they expire.

In a video seen by Techmag Tv, Minister Kazembe said ” The Central Registry is currently serving approximately plus or minus 1000 people daily who are applying for Electronic passport ( E-passport)”

” We are doing our level best to ensure that the backlog is cleared quicky and sor far we have cleared a big chuck of backlog, ” said Minister Kazembe.

Minister kazembe also said that machine- readable passport will remain in use.

“If we ban the machine- readable passport will not be fair. The machine – readable passports will remain in use until they expire. Moreover those who applied for the old passport will receive their passports,”

The production of the E-passport ushered the country ‘s entry into the era of smart technology in travel and identification documents.