Lordwin Rimire&Angela Dube Crowned@NetOne Sponsored Mr, Miss Albinism

The NetOne sponsored fourth edition of the Mr, Miss Albinism successfully crowned Lordwin Rimire and Angela Dube as the King and Queen of the pageant.

NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Engineer Raphael Mushanawani addressed delegates at the pageant emphasizing that people with albinism have equal rights as every other human being stating they must also enjoy full privileges of all human rights as enshrined in every country’s constitution.

Engineer Mushanawani said,

“Albinism is not a curse and as such we have collaborated in celebrating Mr and Miss Albinism annual show, a celebration to create awareness, fight discrimination, stigma and marginalization against those living with albinism.

“Albinism is a rare condition, a genetically inherited difference that occurs at birth, it is non-contagious and is caused by lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes causing lack of defence to sunlight and bright light.

“As NetOne today we celebrate all people living with albinism all over the world on their special day, we share our opinion that people with albinism should enjoy the full privileges of all human rights and we implore other corporates and stakeholders to render their support as well.”