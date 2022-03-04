Liquid Intelligent Technologies partners UZ in zero-rating online resources

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has partnered with the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) to zero-rate the university’s e-learning resources.

This partnership will see UZ students and staff now accessing freely the Library online resources, the University of Zimbabwe e-Learning Management System (UZ e-LMS), University of Zimbabwe website, RemoteXs and eMhare services.

In a notice to students and staff, UZ Acting Registrar, Munyaradzi Madambi said:

“In an effort to ensure continued and sustainable advancement of university education under the COVID-19 pandemic, Liquid Telecoms has offered a generous hand of partnership to the University of Zimbabwe students and staff,” he said.

“In its show of responsible citizenship and all-weather friendship, Liquid Telecoms has zero-rated all the Library online resources, the University of Zimbabwe e-Learning Management System (UZ e-LMS), University of Zimbabwe website, RemoteXs and eMhare services.

He further said the University strongly encourages students and staff to take advantage of this great opportunity and use this facility productively in their studies and research.

Mr Mudambi further commended Liquid Telecomms for providing zero- rated online resources.

“We would like to thank Liquid Telecoms for their kind gesture at a time when the cost of data has become a major impediment to University education and research,”

Students are also relieved of the burden of having to carry a whole bulk of learning materials, inter alia, books, and articles. These materials can be stored in small devices, for instance, a flash disk from where the students can retrieve the information at whatever time they wish.

Students with direct access to the Internet have wider access to information and knowledge, which is essential for their career development. Such instantaneous access to the Internet aids research and facilitates faster knowledge acquisition, development, and even sharing