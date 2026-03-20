By Ross Moyo

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has maintained its market Leadership according to the Q3 sector performance report of 2025 released by Telcos Regulator, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has maintained its market leadership, holding a 58.90% share of Zimbabwe’s fixed internet/data traffic market in the third quarter of 2025. This dominance is attributed to the company’s strong network infrastructure and customer base.

The fixed internet/data traffic market is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing demand for internet services.

Zimbabwe’s digital economy is poised for further growth, with operators investing in network expansion and upgrades.Liquid’s market share is a testament to its strong network infrastructure and customer base. The company has firmly established itself as the leading pan-African digital infrastructure provider.

The growth in fixed internet/data traffic is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy. Liquid’s dominance in the market is expected to drive innovation and investment in the sector.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies continued to dominate the VoIP subscriptions market with 52.61%,” the report said.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining Network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic investments. The company operates state-of-the-art data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Harare and Kigali.

The company’s revenue has seen significant growth, with a reported $22 million in revenue. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group. The market share comparison highlights the competitive landscape of Zimbabwe’s fixed internet/data traffic market, with Liquid maintaining its position as the largest player.

The regulator continues to work with operators to ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable internet services.

The growth in fixed internet/data traffic is expected to drive economic growth and digital transformation in Zimbabwe.