Liquid Intelligent Technologies Launches OneVoice For Cloud PBX In Six African Markets

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, today launched the OneVoice for Cloud PBX offering in six key African markets. This is part of the organisation’s investment as it partners with its customers in their digital transformation journeys that have accelerated due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Host of the panel discussion Arnold Kwizera a Rwandan journalist, radio and television personality, anchor for CNBC Africa, a pan African business news channel and former co-host of Kigali In The Morning, a radio breakfast show on Royal FM broke the ice by asking a pertinent question,

”The conversation today is the launch of one voice Pbx, let me just give you a little bit of context where we are coming from ..globally businesses have entirely overhauled their technology options or updated their technological operations to meet the new demands of acceleration in digital transformation due to Covid-19.”

And indeed, Covid-19 has shaken things up in ways that could have never been imagined before.

According to David Behr, CEO of Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security, “The workplace is no longer identified as a place we go to, but rather what we do irrespective of the location. Therefore, businesses need a solution that will create a workplace facilitated by seamless communication, collaboration, and flexibility. With OneVoice for Cloud PBX, Liquid is reiterating its commitment towards building a more unified, converged, and easily manageable communications ecosystem for African businesses.

Behr added: ” There are three changes that have happened. We are in a covid-19 era, which means people are now supposed to be able to work from anywhere. I should be able to communicate from wherever I am at any moment in time. Things are not stopping now and even if you are sick, things continue to move.”

Undoubtedly, the future of work is heading towards a hybrid working culture. The in-office corridor chats, the desk to desk ‘quick catch-ups’ and informal customer conversations that the world used to rely on to maintain person-to-person connections now need to happen digitally.

This means that businesses need a platform that leverages productivity and eliminates the cost of using the old PBX. With this product, Liquid removes that responsibility as it manages the back-end platform allowing customers to focus on their core business needs and generate revenue. OneVoice for Cloud PBX enhances Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy increasing employee productivity wherever in the world they may be working from.

Responding to a question from TechnoMas about how Liquid’s products and particularly this new offering will comply with the recent cyber bill passed by the Zimbabwean parliament Behr said Liquid Intelligent Technologies is always compliant with the laws in all its countries of operation.

This was echoed by Hemilton Manika ,the Chief Commercial Officer for the Southern African Region who said before the organization comes up with any product; they ensure that there is alignment with the laws so that the product is aligned with all expectations.

Another high point is that the OneVoice for Cloud PBX solution will assist businesses irrespective of their size in their telephony and collaboration needs. The solution is powered by a single integrated platform converting legacy PBX telephony system into a cloud-based IP communication solution. But the real benefit is to the customers as the solution delivers voice, video, and data communication tools in a single offering – enabling them to communicate on any device, via any medium from anywhere.

Additionally, OneVoice for Cloud PBX also reduces the possibility of bill shock by giving businesses a single pane of glass to view their usage. The single-pane view allows companies a complete overview of use, enabling them to make their environments more streamlined and adaptable.

The launch of OneVoice for Cloud PBX follows the successful release of the OneVoice for Operator Connect, another solution by Liquid Intelligent Technologies that integrates traditional telephony calling within the Microsoft Teams ecosystem. These services demonstrate the robust portfolio of voice solutions enhancing collaboration in the new remote/hybrid work environment.

OneVoice for Cloud PBX is delivered over the same access devices and networks as the data services and carried over Liquid’s carrier-grade IP-based Next Generation Network, interconnected to all other fixed and mobile networks across the country and globally to over 400 networks. The OneVoice for Cloud PBX solution is currently available in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business unit of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive network covering over 100,000 km.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, innovative business applications, smart cloud services and world-class security on the African continent. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a comprehensive, one-stop technology group that provides customized digital solutions to public and private sector companies across the continent under several business units including Liquid.