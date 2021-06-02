Liquid Intelligent Technologies Hits 100 000km Milestone.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has reached over 100 000km of fibre connectivity across its network, Nic Rudnick the Group CEO announced today.

Addressing press today the CEO stated that

“Our Network has now reached 100 00km, we are now impacting more than 100 million, connecting more than 643 towns and cities with the latest acquisition connecting 3 million people to a high speed network in DRC after switching on Mbuji-Maya.”

Liquid infrastructure over their 100 000km is running fibre to home which now passes over 100 000 house holds with 1000 points of presence running on 520GB capacity used on under sea cables while 88% of owned undersea capacity is used for their core and customer network.

The fiber network which kicked off covering the Southern part of Africa is today’s the largest Pan African independent network provider.

Below is their history in brief of typical milestones

Running on a 10 000m North to South Network dubbed the Cape to Cairo link, Liquid has today announced a ground breaking move that has connected coast to coast with their East to West fibre connectivity .

The three digital corridors are connecting north, central and southern Africa, running on a 27 000 km fibre line offering redundancy and resilience to data connectivity.

The move will enable Liquid Intelligent Technologies to easily support its recently unveiled brands which include the cloud based services and data centres with huge traffic while enjoying reduced latency right across Africa, enabling super continental speeds.

The move has effectively moved Africa as a connected continent which unlocks serious digital potential for the next generations, as demand for bandwidth and speeds continue to soar.