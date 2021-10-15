Liquid Intelligent Technologies Gives Back To The Community

Liquid Intelligent Technologies through Regional CEO for Southern Africa Mr. Wellington Makamure gave back to the community in Raffingora, Mashonaland West.

Laptops were delivered to the school which were part of a consignment of many computers donated to different schools in Mashonaland West Province. Other secondary schools that got computers were Raffingora, Neuso and Gachegache.

Speaking during the handover, Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the donation of computers was part of a broad initiative to make ICTs accessible to all corners of the country.

Makamure made his intentions known through his representative at the event, Regional Chief Commercial Officer at Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe Hemilton Manika who said in vernacular,

”Ini ndinonzi Hemilton Manyika asi ndauya ndakamiririra mukuru we Liquid Intelligent Technologies Mr Wellington Makamure.”

”(I’m Hemilton Manyika and i’m here standing in for my Liquid Intelligent Technologies superior Mr Wellington Makamure )”

The Regional Commercial Officer added that on arrival at the commissioning of the communication information centre, he was shown a letter requesting assistance for a local school.

Manika said ”Saka sekutaura kwavaita hongu tasvika pano, tsamba ikabva yasvikawo.Dr vakati ndonyaya iripano sezvavataura hameno kuti kungwavha ngwavha here.Asi kuwonesana , saka vauyawo netsamba yavaverenga iyi.isu se liquid ndobva tataura pamwechete nava Makamure, vakati ayehwa inyaya yakanaka.”

”(As the D.G Dr Machengete said, we were handed over a letter on my arrival today as Machengete sought assistance from us and I forwarded that letter to my boss Mr Wellington Makamure who agreed to let Liquid I am representing today give something.)”

Mr Manika said the letter he recieved from the Director General of POTRAZ was very welcome as his senior and superior Mr Wellington Makamure gave him authority to avail whatever was required.