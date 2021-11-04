Liquid Intelligent Technologies Avails Better Accessibility And Connectivity In Mines – Lorreta Songola

Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ Chief Business Officer for the Southern African Region, Lorreta Songola has highlighted the need for better connectivity in the mining sector in the wake of Covid 19; which has seen businesses rely more on technology to remain viable.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw the reality of digitalization of operations and working from home spreading across the world and the southern African region was not left untouched in this wave.

Songola was speaking on a panel focusing on topic titled ”Operating in a post COVID world: Health and Safety under Scrutiny.” at the Africa Mining Forum event alongside other renowned African technocrats. The forum is running from the 3rd of November 2021 and is being attended by industrialists and mining giants as well as experts from across the region.

She said Covid-19 had left businesses and individuals with no option but to intensify their digital presence.

“Because they now see the value, we are now hearing mines actually raising concern about lack of connectivity in some areas. Today I really want to zero in on the mines because I have been given that chance. The mines are present in Zimbabwe and they are present in the Democratic Republic Of Congo and connectivity has been an issue for most mining firms so this is a good opportunity to talk about these issues.”

She added that in most mines, the systems in use are not compatible with the latest technologies and emphasized the need for the mining sector in Africa to embrace modern technologies.

“There is need for our mining companies to graduate from old technology to current modern technology.

The radio systems in use in the mining are only five.

Songola said, “Because sales lower frequencies especially for the devices you also referred to remote controlled equipment, we actually see that there are five radio systems.”

“They need realtime feedback in mines while data needs to be managed and shared since mines are using communication which is very limited and which also results into information.”said Lorreta.

She highlighted the need to rise up to the challenge in this unforgiving COVID-19 environment adding, ” We need to ensure that the conversations we are having now are bordering around using technology and connectivity to mitigate the challenges we have with information sharing in this time of Covid-19.

Simon Doleschal the Head of Competence for Centre For the Mining and Mineral Resources German Chamber of Commerce South Africa shared Lorreta’s sentiments saying connectivity is key if any mine is to be competent and be able to meet it’s objectives considering mining provides the large chunk of GDP in Africa.

Other speakers on the panel included Carla Clamp , who is a Director and Expert on Governance, Risk Management Internal Audit Sustainability, BDO, SA alongside Charles Deacon, the Business Development Manager of Draeger South Africa and Jeffrey Ngobeni, the Senior Manager Social Performance and Development for Anglo-American SA.