Liquid Home Zimbabwe offers a holiday season with FribroniX USD bundle.

In a statement seen by Technomag it wrote, ” Elevate your family’s entertainment experience this holiday season with our FribroniX USD bundles.

Enjoy ten times the speed and unlock a new level of online fun, streaming and gaming. Gather your loved ones, sit back and indulge in seamless connectivity that brings you closer together”.

It also urged its customers to upgrade their digital lifestyle today.