Liquid Home Takes Connectivity To High Density Areas And Smaller Towns

Liquid Home is bringing Connectivity to everyone’s Doorstep with its Wibronix roadshows. This comes after efforts by the Telcos to take it’s services to the uttermost parts of the country including high density areas and smaller towns.

Liquid Home, a part of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a pan-African technology group, is rolling out a series of these roadshows across the country to promote WibroniX, its LTE connectivity offering. The roadshows have been designed to create awareness for the packages intended for citizens in high-density suburbs and small towns.

WibroniX offers cost-effective packages for consumers from home users, remote workers and Small and Medium Businesses. Options included in the packages:

An indoor modem for home or office use

An outdoor modem for remote locations

Or a MiFi modem which provides internet connectivity on the go.

“The last two years have been evidence that work is not a place, but rather what you do, and industry reports have highlighted that productivity has improved in the last two years. With our WibroniX packages, we want to ensure that our customers can work and play effectively even from the comfort of their homes,” says Hemilton Manika, Regional Chief Commercial Officer for Central Africa at Liquid Intelligent Technologies. “Access to high-speed connectivity is the lifeblood of any economy, and we want to ensure that Liquid Home is playing its part in ensuring that Zimbabweans are not left behind”.

The Liquid Home roadshows are open for all to attend, and these interactive sessions will include live music, and most importantly, those in attendance could also win prizes by participating in the competitions. Additionally, on-site Liquid employees will facilitate live sign-ups to ensure interested customers get immediate access to enjoy super-charged Wi-Fi connectivity through WibroniX.

The roadshows will be taking place at the following locations and dates:

City

Area

Date

Bulawayo

Luveve and Cowdry park

26 August 2022

Bulawayo

Magwegwe and Mountain View

27 August 2022

Gweru

Mkoba

24 September 2022

Mazowe

Mazowe

24 September 2022

Harare

Kuwadzana 4

8 October 2022

Mvurwi

Mvurwi

22 October 2022

“Liquid Home is for everyone. We are here to serve every Zimbabwean’s connectivity needs, irrespective of their budget availability. You only need your ID and proof of residence to ensure a successful sign-up. We offer the most affordable and the best connectivity in Zimbabwe. Visit us at our WibroniX roadshow or Liquid Home Store near you, and we will find a package best suited for your needs,” concluded Manika.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive fibre broadband network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent.