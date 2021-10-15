 Liquid Cheers up Raffingora Village Pupils 

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe cheered up Raffingora Village through supporting provision of computers to Raffingora schools to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) who sought their assistance. This happened during the commissioning of the Village Information Centre, were laptops, desktops, and other ICT gadgets were handed over to the school a fortnight ago.

Regional Chief Commercial Officer at Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe Hemilton Manika said he was in touch with his boss Mr Makamure the moment Potraz Director-General Dr gift Machengete nudged him about it and the power of their partnership not only helped the Community Information Centre leap over the digital divide into a global economic future but also changed the lives of the little ones.

Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere presented a laptop to various School Heads present from around the villages, while The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and

Devolution, Mashonaland West Province, Hon. Mary

Mliswa, assisted in the handover of the gadgets.

”Tinotenda zvikuru Director General ( We are really more than grateful Director general Dr Machengete).Tirikuda kuremekedza vana Minister vedu varipano, Deputy Minister, Permanent Secretary and all the diginitaries here present(We want to honour all the minister’s their deputies, permanent secretaries and other dignitaries).Ini ndinonzi Hemilton Manyika asi ndauya ndakamiririra mukuru we Liquid Intelligent Technologies Mr Wellington Makamure.”(I’m Hemilton Manyika and i’m here standing in for my Liquid Intelligent Technologies superior Mr Wellington Makamure )”

”Eh ndichataura zvishoma nezve Liquid Technologies, mamwe ma brands ese aya ndofunga anozivikanwa zvakanyanyanyanya.Isu tinoita zve internet asi zvikuru tinonyanyoshandisa fibre.”(I am going to say in brief about Liquid Intelligent Technologies since all the other brands are quite popular. What we do is provide internet through fibre.)

The Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal, and Courier

Services, Hon. Dr. Dingimuzi Phuti, looked on during the handover of ICT gadgets donated to the schools in Raffingora.

The Deputy Minister of Local Government, Public

Works and National Housing who is also the MP for

this Constituency, Hon Marian Chombo, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr. Eng. Sam

Kundishora encouraged this good deed in improving Raffingora’s digital access with local Chiefs were among other top dignitaries.